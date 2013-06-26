FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US Q1 corporate profits revised to -1.1 pct
June 26, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-US Q1 corporate profits revised to -1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q1‘13 Prev Q4‘12 2012 From current production -1.4 -2.2 2.3 6.8 Corporate income taxes -2.3 -3.0 -1.0 18.5 After Tax Profits -1.1 -1.9 3.3 3.7

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for revised Q1:

U.S. Corporate Profits after tax -1.7 pct

NOTES:

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.

