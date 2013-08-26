TABLE-U.S. July durable goods orders fall 7.3 pct

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: July June May New Orders -7.3 3.9 5.5 Ex-Transportation -0.6 0.1 1.3 Ex-Defense -6.7 2.9 5.1 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -9.8 5.3 7.4 Primary Metals unch -1.5 2.3 Gen. Machinery unch 1.2 0.5 Computers/Electronics -3.6 -0.8 3.2 Computer/related -19.9 unch -1.2 Communications -5.5 -12.8 15.2 Electrical/appliances -4.3 unch 3.4 Transp. Equip. -19.4 11.7 15.1 Motor vehicles/parts 0.5 0.2 -0.9 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -52.3 33.8 67.6 Defense aircraft/ parts -2.2 21.8 4.8 Capital goods -16.1 9.1 13.7 NonDefense cap goods -15.4 7.1 12.8 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft -3.3 1.3 2.1 Defense cap goods -21.7 28.7 22.9 PERCENT CHANGES: July June May Total unfilled orders 0.4 2.1 1.2 Total inventories 0.4 0.2 -0.1 Total shipments -0.3 -0.1 1.3 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -1.5 -0.8 2.0 BILLIONS OF DLRS: July June May New Orders 226.620 244.380 235.162 Ex-Transportation 156.955 157.973 157.796 Ex-Defense 214.814 230.355 223.952 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 165.078 182.970 173.760 Primary Metals 25.522 25.517 25.893 Gen. Machinery 35.000 35.005 34.578 Computers/Electronics 21.262 22.063 22.236 Computer/related 1.870 2.334 2.333 Communications 4.312 4.563 5.232 Electrical/appliances 10.256 10.712 10.707 Transp. Equip. 69.665 86.407 77.366 Motor vehicles/parts 45.021 44.787 44.712 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 13.200 27.690 20.697 Defense aircraft/ parts 5.129 5.243 4.303 Capital goods 87.190 103.963 95.264 NonDefense cap goods 77.990 92.210 86.132 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 67.547 69.856 68.955 Defense cap goods 9.200 11.753 9.132 BILLIONS OF DLRS: July June May Total unfilled orders 1034.292 1029.913 1008.418 Total inventories 379.102 377.770 377.093 Total shipments 228.829 229.594 229.878 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 64.976 65.951 66.493

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

June May Apr

Durable Goods 3.9 5.5 3.6

Factory Orders 1.5 3.0 1.3

FORECASTS:

U.S. July durable goods orders -4.0 pct

U.S. July durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct

U.S. July durables ex-defense -2.6 pct

U.S. July nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.5 pct

NOTES:

N/A - not available

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.