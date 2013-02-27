TABLE-U.S. Jan durable goods orders fell 5.2 pct

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov New Orders -5.2 3.7 0.6 Ex-Transportation 1.9 1.0 1.2 Ex-Defense -0.4 0.5 0.5 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -7.6 4.6 -0.1 Primary Metals -3.6 1.5 unch Gen. Machinery 13.5 -1.8 2.3 Computers/Electronics -5.3 2.4 0.8 Computer/related -15.5 6.4 5.5 Communications -7.9 7.1 4.8 Electrical/appliances 1.4 -3.2 2.7 Transp. Equip. -19.8 9.9 -0.7 Motor vehicles/parts unch 0.2 3.1 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -34.0 -3.2 -12.8 Defense aircraft/ parts -63.8 58.5 -10.7 Capital goods -12.8 11.9 -1.7 NonDefense cap goods -0.1 1.4 -2.2 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 6.3 -0.3 3.3 Defense cap goods -69.5 107.3 2.8 PERCENT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov Total unfilled orders -0.2 0.8 unch Total inventories 0.2 -0.1 0.1 Total shipments -1.2 0.5 1.8 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -1.0 unch 2.2 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Jan Dec Nov New Orders 216.981 228.766 220.556 Ex-Transportation 157.292 154.375 152.879 Ex-Defense 209.655 210.497 209.495 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 155.611 168.420 160.981 Primary Metals 28.033 29.077 28.650 Gen. Machinery 35.323 31.120 31.694 Computers/Electronics 20.207 21.343 20.848 Computer/related 2.300 2.721 2.557 Communications 3.605 3.916 3.657 Electrical/appliances 10.038 9.904 10.231 Transp. Equip. 59.689 74.391 67.677 Motor vehicles/parts 44.080 44.092 44.015 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 8.158 12.361 12.770 Defense aircraft/ parts 2.903 8.020 5.060 Capital goods 77.095 88.458 79.047 NonDefense cap goods 72.154 72.253 71.229 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 67.678 63.665 63.846 Defense cap goods 4.941 16.205 7.818 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Jan Dec Nov Total unfilled orders 989.185 991.311 983.846 Total inventories 374.783 374.065 374.554 Total shipments 226.060 228.715 227.497 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 63.862 64.476 64.459

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Dec Nov Oct

Durable Goods 4.3 0.6 1.1

Factory Orders 1.8 -0.3 0.8

FORECASTS:

U.S. Jan. durable goods orders -4.4 pct

U.S. Jan. durables ex-transportation +0.2 pct

U.S. Jan. durables ex-defense -0.2 pct

U.S. Jan. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.2 pct

NOTES:

N/A - not available

Semiconductor shipments are no longer listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.