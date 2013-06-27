FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. May personal income rises 0.5 pct
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - U.S. May personal income rises 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

May Apr Mar Feb Personal Income 0.5 0.1 0.2 1.2 Wages/Salaries 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.7 Disposable Income 0.5 0.1 0.2 1.2 Personal Consumption 0.3 -0.3 0.2 0.7 Durables 0.9 -0.1 -0.3 0.1 Nondurables 0.3 -1.6 -0.6 1.8 Services 0.1 unch 0.5 0.4 Saving Rate, pct 3.2 3.0 2.6 2.6

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

May Apr Mar Feb Personal Consumption 0.2 -0.1 0.3 0.3 Durables 1.0 0.2 -0.1 0.2 Nondurables 0.5 -0.3 0.2 0.4 Services -0.1 -0.1 0.4 0.3 Disposable Income 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.8

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

May Apr Mar Feb PCE Price Index 0.1 -0.3 -0.1 0.4

0.0824 -0.2544 -0.1206 0.4045 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 unch 0.1 0.1

0.1047 0.0105 0.0506 0.0742 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 -0.4 -0.1 0.5 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 -0.1 0.1 0.1

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars

May Apr Mar Feb PCE Price Index 1.0 0.7 1.0 1.4 Core PCE Price Index 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.3 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.0 0.7 1.1 1.5 Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.1 1.3 1.4

Current Dollars, in billions

May Apr Mar Feb Personal Income 13,764 13,695 13,677 13,643 Wages/Salaries 7,095 7,075 7,068 7,054 Disposable Income 12,117 12,060 12,053 12,031

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

May Apr Mar Feb Manufacturing 770 769 770 771 Service Industries 4,684 4,668 4,660 4,647 Government 1,207 1,206 1,206 1,206 Proprietors’ Income 1,272 1,274 1,273 1,267 Farm 69 76 83 75 Nonfarm 1,203 1,198 1,190 1,192 Personal Consumption 11,380 11,351 11,391 11,370 Durables 1,280 1,269 1,270 1,273 Nondurables 2,574 2,566 2,608 2,624 Services 7,527 7,516 7,513 7,473

Chained 2005 dollars, in billions

May Apr Mar Feb Personal Consumption 9,763 9,746 9,756 9,726 Durables 1,451 1,437 1,435 1,436 Nondurables 2,123 2,113 2,119 2,115 Services 6,236 6,240 6,245 6,220 Disposable Income 10,395 10,355 10,323 10,292

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. May personal income +0.2 pct

U.S. May personal spending +0.3 pct

U.S. May core pce price index +0.1 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
