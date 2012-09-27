TABLE-U.S. Q2 corporate profits revised to +2.2 pct

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q2‘12 (Prev) Q1‘12 2011 From current production 1.1 0.5 -2.7 7.3 Corporate income taxes -2.3 -1.2 22.5 1.5 After Tax Profits 2.2 1.1 -8.6 8.9

NOTES:

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.