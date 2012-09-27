TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

09/22/12 359,000 374,000 N/A N/A

09/15/12 385,000-R 378,500-R 3,271,000 2.6

09/08/12 385,000 375,750 3,275,000-R 2.6

09/01/12 367,000 371,750 3,304,000 2.6

08/25/12 377,000 371,000 3,332,000 2.6

08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,331,000 2.6

08/11/12 369,000 364,500 3,320,000 2.6

08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Sept. 15 from 382,000

Four-Week Average: Sept. 15 from 377,750

Continued Claims: Sept. 8 from 3,272,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 10 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 15, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 18,522

Michigan 3,522

Florida 2,018

New York 1,969

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 15, the latest period for which data are available:

Louisiana -4,150

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 378,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.285 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 300,661 SEPT 22 WEEK FROM 330,363 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,833,088 SEPT 15 WEEK FROM 2,927,504 PRIOR WEEK