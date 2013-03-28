FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. Q4 GDP revised to +0.4 pct
March 28, 2013

TABLE - U.S. Q4 GDP revised to +0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis’ seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2005 chain dollars:

Q4-F Q4-P Q3 2012 GDP 0.4 0.1 3.1 2.2 Final Sales of Dom. Product 1.9 1.7 2.4 2.1 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 1.5 1.4 1.9 2.0 PCE price index 1.6 1.5 1.6 1.8 Core PCE price index 1.0 0.9 1.1 1.7 Mkt-based PCE price index 1.5 1.5 1.9 1.8 Core Mkt-based index 0.9 0.9 1.3 1.8 GDP price index 1.0 0.9 2.7 1.8 Implicit Deflator 1.0 0.9 2.7 1.8 Consumer Spending 1.8 2.1 1.6 1.9

Durable Goods 13.6 13.8 8.9 7.8

NonDurable Goods 0.1 0.1 1.2 0.9

Services 0.6 0.9 0.6 1.2 Business Investment 13.2 9.7 -1.8 8.0 Structures 16.7 5.8 0.0 10.8 Equipment/software 11.8 11.3 -2.6 6.9 Housing Investment 17.6 17.5 13.5 12.1 Exports -2.8 -3.9 1.9 3.4 Imports -4.2 -4.5 -0.6 2.4 Government Purchases -7.0 -6.9 3.9 -1.7 Federal -14.8 -14.8 9.5 -2.2 State and Local -1.5 -1.3 0.3 -1.4 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2005 chain dlrs:

Q4-F Q4-P Q3 2012 GDP 13,665.4 13,656.8 13,652.5 13,593.2 Final Sales of Dom.Product 13,642.0 13,634.7 13,577.4 13,539.4 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 14,016.6 14,012.6 13,963.6 13,931.2 Consumer Spending 9,663.9 9,670.0 9,620.1 9,603.3

Durable Goods 1,408.3 1,408.8 1,364.0 1,360.9

NonDurable Goods 2,098.8 2,098.7 2,098.2 2,094.5

Services 6,195.6 6,201.3 6,186.7 6,176.6 Business Investment 1,522.4 1,510.7 1,476.1 1,487.9 Structures 364.0 355.1 350.2 353.5 Equipment/software 1,167.4 1,166.3 1,135.4 1,143.8 Housing Investment 386.2 386.1 370.9 367.1 Business Inventory Change 13.3 12.0 60.3 43.0 Farm -15.2 -15.0 -19.2 -11.2 Nonfarm 34.8 33.2 88.2 59.6 Net Exports of Goods -384.7 -387.9 -395.2 -400.7 Exports 1,837.6 1,832.5 1,850.9 1,837.3 Imports 2,222.3 2,220.4 2,246.1 2,238.0 Govt. Purchases 2,458.1 2,458.9 2,503.1 2,481.1 Federal 1,004.9 1,005.0 1,045.9 1,024.1 State and Local 1,457.2 1,458.0 1,462.7 1,461.7 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd).

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for Final Q4:

+0.5 pct for real GDP

+1.9 pct for Final Sales

+0.9 pct for Implicit Deflator

+0.9 pct for Core PCE price index

+1.5 pct for PCE price index

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
