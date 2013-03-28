FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US Q4 corporate profits rose 3.3 pct
March 28, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-US Q4 corporate profits rose 3.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q4‘12 Q3‘12 (Prev) 2012 From current production 2.3 2.4 2.4 6.8 Corporate income taxes -1.0 2.0 2.0 18.5 After Tax Profits 3.3 2.5 2.5 3.7

NOTES:

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.

