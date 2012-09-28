TABLE - U.S. Aug personal income rose 0.1 pct

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Aug Jul Jun May Personal Income 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.3 Wages/Salaries 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.1 Disposable Income 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.3 Personal Consumption 0.5 0.4 unch -0.2 Durables 0.3 0.1 0.1 -0.2 Nondurables 1.7 0.8 -0.5 -1.3 Services 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 Saving Rate, pct 3.7 4.1 4.4 4.1

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

Aug Jul Jun May Personal Consumption 0.1 0.4 -0.1 unch Durables 0.5 0.5 0.2 -0.3 Nondurables 0.3 0.6 -0.4 -0.1 Services -0.1 0.3 unch 0.1 Disposable Income -0.3 0.1 0.2 0.5

Aug Jul Jun May PCE Price Index 0.4 unch 0.1 -0.2

0.4337 0.0364 0.0841 -0.2007 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1

0.1089 0.0598 0.1761 0.1005 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.5 unch 0.1 -0.2 Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars

Aug Jul Jun May PCE Price Index 1.5 1.3 1.5 1.5 Core PCE Price Index 1.6 1.6 1.8 1.7 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.6 1.4 1.6 1.6 Mkt-based Core Index 1.7 1.8 1.9 1.9

Current Dollars, in billions

Aug Jul Jun May Personal Income 13,430 13,415 13,397 13,355 Wages/Salaries 6,915 6,910 6,901 6,875 Disposable Income 11,947 11,935 11,919 11,885

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Aug Jul Jun May Manufacturing 727 732 728 723 Service Industries 4,570 4,558 4,552 4,532 Government 1,200 1,199 1,200 1,200 Proprietors’ Income 1,210 1,203 1,196 1,197 Farm 62 58 53 53 Nonfarm 1,148 1,145 1,143 1,144 Personal Consumption 11,162 11,105 11,060 11,062 Durables 1,205 1,201 1,200 1,199 Nondurables 2,584 2,542 2,521 2,535 Services 7,372 7,361 7,338 7,328

Chained 2005 dollars, in billions

Aug Jul Jun May Personal Consumption 9,621 9,613 9,577 9,587 Durables 1,349 1,342 1,336 1,333 Nondurables 2,106 2,099 2,085 2,094 Services 6,191 6,196 6,179 6,182 Disposable Income 10,297 10,331 10,321 10,300

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Aug. personal income +0.2 pct

U.S. Aug. personal spending +0.5 pct

U.S. Aug. core pce price index +0.1 pct