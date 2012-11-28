FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Oct single-family home sales fell 0.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Oct single-family home sales fell 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Oct‘11 Total Units -0.3 368 369 389 366 368 314 By Region: Pct Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Northeast -32.3 21 31 35 26 30 Midwest 62.2 60 37 32 55 51 South -11.6 176 199 215 178 184 West 8.8 111 102 107 107 103

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 17.2 percent from October 2011.

In 1,000s: Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Actual Units Sold 29 29 31 31 31 Sales Prices: Mean 278.9 291.4 292.4 300.9 293.9 Median 237.7 248.0 242.4 254.0 250.4 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Total Units 0.8 5.7 unch -1.3 1.7 3.6 Number of Months: Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.8 4.7 4.5 4.7 4.7 1,000 units: Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) End-Month Inventory 147 145 145 143 143

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. new home sales 390,000 units

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.