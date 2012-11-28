TABLE-U.S. Oct single-family home sales fell 0.3 pct

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Oct‘11 Total Units -0.3 368 369 389 366 368 314 By Region: Pct Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Northeast -32.3 21 31 35 26 30 Midwest 62.2 60 37 32 55 51 South -11.6 176 199 215 178 184 West 8.8 111 102 107 107 103

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 17.2 percent from October 2011.

In 1,000s: Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Actual Units Sold 29 29 31 31 31 Sales Prices: Mean 278.9 291.4 292.4 300.9 293.9 Median 237.7 248.0 242.4 254.0 250.4 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Total Units 0.8 5.7 unch -1.3 1.7 3.6 Number of Months: Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.8 4.7 4.5 4.7 4.7 1,000 units: Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) End-Month Inventory 147 145 145 143 143

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. new home sales 390,000 units