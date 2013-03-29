FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. Feb personal income rose 1.1 pct
March 29, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE - U.S. Feb personal income rose 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Feb Jan Dec Nov Personal Income 1.1 -3.7 2.6 1.1 Wages/Salaries 0.6 -0.6 0.7 1.1 Disposable Income 1.1 -4.0 2.7 1.0 Personal Consumption 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.3 Durables unch 0.5 1.0 2.8 Nondurables 1.9 0.2 -0.2 -1.0 Services 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.4 Saving Rate, pct 2.6 2.2 6.5 4.1

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

Feb Jan Dec Nov Personal Consumption 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.5 Durables 0.1 0.4 1.2 2.9 Nondurables 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 Services 0.3 0.2 unch 0.2 Disposable Income 0.7 -4.0 2.7 1.2

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

Feb Jan Dec Nov PCE Price Index 0.4 unch unch -0.1

0.3892 0.0361 0.0017 -0.1373 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.2 unch 0.1

0.0559 0.1663 0.0455 0.0832 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.5 0.1 unch -0.2 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.2 unch unch

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars

Feb Jan Dec Nov PCE Price Index 1.3 1.3 1.5 1.5 Core PCE Price Index 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.5 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.5 1.3 1.5 1.6 Mkt-based Core Index 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.6

Current Dollars, in billions

Feb Jan Dec Nov Personal Income 13,585 13,442 13,956 13,598 Wages/Salaries 7,019 6,975 7,017 6,967 Disposable Income 12,048 11,921 12,419 12,090

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Feb Jan Dec Nov Manufacturing 758 750 753 747 Service Industries 4,628 4,599 4,637 4,598 Government 1,206 1,205 1,204 1,203 Proprietors’ Income 1,254 1,242 1,232 1,226 Farm 69 65 60 61 Nonfarm 1,185 1,177 1,172 1,165 Personal Consumption 11,392 11,315 11,274 11,255 Durables 1,277 1,277 1,271 1,259 Nondurables 2,633 2,585 2,579 2,584 Services 7,482 7,453 7,423 7,412

Chained 2005 dollars, in billions

Feb Jan Dec Nov Personal Consumption 9,749 9,721 9,689 9,673 Durables 1,440 1,439 1,433 1,416 Nondurables 2,122 2,112 2,101 2,098 Services 6,231 6,215 6,199 6,199 Disposable Income 10,311 10,241 10,673 10,390

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. personal income +0.8 pct

U.S. Feb. personal spending +0.6 pct

U.S. Feb. core pce price index +0.1 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
