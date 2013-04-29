FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. March personal income rose 0.2 pct
#Market News
April 29, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

TABLE - U.S. March personal income rose 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Mar Feb Jan Dec Personal Income 0.2 1.1 -3.6 2.6 Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.7 -0.6 0.7 Disposable Income 0.2 1.1 -4.0 2.7 Personal Consumption 0.2 0.7 0.3 0.2 Durables -0.2 0.2 0.1 1.0 Nondurables -1.1 1.6 -0.2 -0.2 Services 0.7 0.5 0.4 0.2 Saving Rate, pct 2.7 2.7 2.3 6.5

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

Mar Feb Jan Dec Personal Consumption 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 Durables unch 0.3 0.1 1.2 Nondurables -0.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 Services 0.6 0.4 0.3 unch Disposable Income 0.3 0.7 -4.0 2.7

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

Mar Feb Jan Dec PCE Price Index -0.1 0.4 0.1 unch

-0.1318 0.3951 0.0516 0.0017 Core PCE Price Index unch 0.1 0.2 unch

0.0323 0.0664 0.1829 0.0455 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.1 0.5 0.1 unch Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 unch

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars

Mar Feb Jan Dec PCE Price Index 1.0 1.3 1.3 1.5 Core PCE Price Index 1.1 1.3 1.4 1.4 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.1 1.5 1.3 1.5 Mkt-based Core Index 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.4

Current Dollars, in billions

Mar Feb Jan Dec Personal Income 13,630 13,600 13,448 13,956 Wages/Salaries 7,039 7,024 6,978 7,017 Disposable Income 12,080 12,059 11,925 12,419

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Mar Feb Jan Dec Manufacturing 759 760 750 753 Service Industries 4,645 4,630 4,601 4,637 Government 1,208 1,207 1,205 1,204 Proprietors’ Income 1,270 1,261 1,244 1,232 Farm 79 72 66 60 Nonfarm 1,191 1,189 1,178 1,172 Personal Consumption 11,405 11,384 11,303 11,274 Durables 1,272 1,275 1,273 1,271 Nondurables 2,586 2,616 2,574 2,579 Services 7,547 7,494 7,456 7,423

Chained 2005 dollars, in billions

Mar Feb Jan Dec Personal Consumption 9,771 9,740 9,709 9,689 Durables 1,437 1,438 1,434 1,433 Nondurables 2,100 2,108 2,103 2,101 Services 6,277 6,239 6,216 6,199 Disposable Income 10,349 10,318 10,243 10,673

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. March personal income +0.4 pct

U.S. March personal spending 0.0 pct

U.S. March core pce price index +0.1 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
