RPT- TABLE - U.S. Q2 GDP revised to +1.7 pct

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis’ seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2005 chain dollars:

Q2-P Q2-A Q1 2011 GDP 1.7 1.5 2.0 1.8 Final Sales of Dom. Product 2.0 1.2 2.4 2.0 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 1.6 1.5 2.2 1.8 PCE price index 0.7 0.7 2.5 2.4 Core PCE price index 1.8 1.8 2.2 1.4 Mkt-based PCE price index 0.6 0.5 2.5 2.5 Core Mkt-based index 1.7 1.7 2.2 1.4 GDP price index 1.6 1.6 2.0 2.1 Implicit Deflator 1.6 1.5 2.2 2.1 Consumer Spending 1.7 1.5 2.4 2.5

Durable Goods 0.0 -1.0 11.5 7.2

NonDurable Goods 0.5 1.5 1.6 2.3

Services 2.4 1.9 1.3 1.9 Business Investment 4.2 5.3 7.5 8.6 Structures 2.8 0.9 12.9 2.7 Equipment/software 4.7 7.2 5.4 11.0 Housing Investment 8.9 9.7 20.5 -1.4 Exports 6.0 5.3 4.4 6.7 Imports 2.9 6.0 3.1 4.8 Government Purchases -0.9 -1.4 -3.0 -3.1 Federal -0.1 -0.4 -4.2 -2.8 State and Local -1.4 -2.1 -2.2 -3.4 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2005 chain dlrs:

Q2-P Q2-A Q1 2011 GDP 13,564.5 13,558.0 13,506.4 13,299.1 Final Sales of Dom.Product 13,506.2 13,481.1 13,440.1 13,265.3 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 13,902.6 13,898.5 13,847.5 13,664.2 Consumer Spending 9,586.9 9,582.0 9,546.8 9,428.8

Durable Goods 1,335.9 1,332.8 1,336.1 1,262.6

NonDurable Goods 2,091.7 2,096.9 2,088.9 2,075.2

Services 6,182.2 6,174.5 6,145.9 6,101.5 Business Investment 1,485.2 1,489.3 1,470.0 1,378.2 Structures 352.2 350.5 349.7 319.2 Equipment/software 1,142.7 1,149.3 1,129.6 1,070.0 Housing Investment 359.7 360.4 352.1 327.6 Business Inventory Change 49.9 66.3 56.9 31.0 Farm -2.2 -1.8 -2.6 -3.8 Nonfarm 54.4 70.7 62.0 36.5 Net Exports Goods/Svcs -404.7 -424.3 -415.5 -408.0 Exports 1,845.5 1,842.4 1,818.7 1,776.9 Imports 2,250.1 2,266.8 2,234.2 2,184.9 Govt. Purchases 2,478.2 2,474.8 2,483.7 2,523.9 Federal 1,022.7 1,022.2 1,023.1 1,047.0 State and Local 1,460.2 1,457.4 1,465.3 1,482.0

A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd).

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for Preliminary Q2:

+1.7 pct for real GDP

+1.6 pct for Implicit Deflator

+1.6 pct for Final Sales

+0.7 pct for PCE price index

+1.8 pct for Core PCE price index