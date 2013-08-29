FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - U.S. Q2 GDP revised to +2.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

TABLE - U.S. Q2 GDP revised to +2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis’ seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:

Q2-P Q2-A Q1 2012 GDP 2.5 1.7 1.1 2.8 Final Sales of Dom. Product 1.9 1.3 0.2 2.6 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 1.9 2.0 0.5 2.4 PCE price index 0.0 0.0 1.1 1.8 Core PCE price index 0.8 0.8 1.4 1.8 Mkt-based PCE price index -0.3 -0.2 1.3 1.8 Core Mkt-based index 0.6 0.6 1.6 1.8 GDP price index 0.8 0.7 1.3 1.7 Implicit Deflator 0.7 0.7 1.7 1.7 Consumer Spending 1.8 1.8 2.3 2.2

Durable Goods 6.1 6.5 5.8 7.7

NonDurable Goods 1.8 2.0 2.7 1.4

Services 1.1 0.9 1.5 1.6 Business Investment 4.4 4.6 -4.6 7.3 Structures 16.1 6.8 -25.7 12.7 Equipment 2.9 4.1 1.6 7.6 Intellectual

property/software -0.9 3.8 3.7 3.4 Housing Investment 12.9 13.4 12.5 12.9 Exports 8.6 5.4 -1.3 3.5 Imports 7.0 9.5 0.6 2.2 Government Purchases -0.9 -0.4 -4.2 -1.0 Federal -1.6 -1.5 -8.4 -1.4 State and Local -0.5 0.3 -1.3 -0.7 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:

Q2-P Q2-A Q1 2012 GDP 15,681.0 15,648.7 15,583.9 15,470.7 Final Sales of Dom.Product 15,610.8 15,585.1 15,536.4 15,403.2 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 16,033.1 16,038.6 15,958.6 15,835.2 Consumer Spending 10,690.6 10,690.9 10,644.0 10,517.6

Durable Goods 1,322.9 1,324.2 1,303.5 1,246.7

NonDurable Goods 2,332.4 2,333.7 2,322.2 2,296.8

Services 7,049.7 7,047.5 7,031.1 6,982.7 Business Investment 1,970.1 1,971.0 1,949.0 1,931.8 Structures 423.5 414.7 407.9 421.6 Equipment 929.2 931.7 922.5 905.9 Intellectual

property/software 619.2 626.5 620.6 605.8 Housing Investment 485.7 486.2 471.2 433.7 Business Inventory Change 62.6 56.7 42.2 57.6 Farm 20.0 19.9 16.0 -7.2 Nonfarm 38.1 32.1 22.2 68.7 Net Exports of Goods -422.0 -451.3 -422.3 -430.8 Exports 2,001.2 1,986.3 1,960.5 1,957.4 Imports 2,423.2 2,437.6 2,382.7 2,388.2 Govt. Purchases 2,900.5 2,904.4 2,907.4 2,963.1 Federal 1,168.0 1,168.3 1,172.8 1,220.3 State and Local 1,732.1 1,735.7 1,734.3 1,742.8

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for Preliminary Q2:

+2.2 pct for GDP

+1.7 pct for Final Sales

+0.7 pct for Implicit Deflator

+0.8 pct for Core PCE price index

Unchanged for PCE price index

NOTES:

Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now calculated separately. Software is now a part of the “Intellectual property products,” which also include research and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic originals, BEA said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.