TABLE-US Q3 corporate profits rose 3.3 pct
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-US Q3 corporate profits rose 3.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q3‘12 Q2‘12 (Prev) 2011 From current production 3.5 1.1 1.1 7.3 Corporate income taxes 4.4 -2.3 -2.3 1.5 After Tax Profits 3.3 2.2 2.2 8.9

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Q3 corporate profits +2.3 pct

NOTES:

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.

