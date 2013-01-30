TABLE - U.S. Q4 GDP fell 0.1 pct

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis’ seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2005 chain dollars:

Q4-A Q3-F Q2 2012 GDP -0.1 3.1 1.3 2.2 Final Sales of Dom. Product 1.1 2.4 1.7 2.0 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 1.3 1.9 1.4 1.9 PCE price index 1.2 1.6 0.7 1.7 Core PCE price index 0.9 1.1 1.7 1.7 Mkt-based PCE price index 1.2 1.9 0.6 1.8 Core Mkt-based index 0.8 1.3 1.8 1.8 GDP price index 0.6 2.7 1.6 1.8 Implicit Deflator 0.6 2.7 1.5 1.8 Consumer Spending 2.2 1.6 1.5 1.9

Durable Goods 13.9 8.9 -0.2 7.8

NonDurable Goods 0.4 1.2 0.6 0.9

Services 0.9 0.6 2.1 1.3 Business Investment 8.4 -1.8 3.6 7.7 Structures -1.1 0.0 0.6 9.6 Equipment/software 12.4 -2.6 4.8 6.9 Housing Investment 15.3 13.5 8.5 11.9 Exports -5.7 1.9 5.3 3.2 Imports -3.2 -0.6 2.8 2.5 Government Purchases -6.6 3.9 -0.7 -1.7 Federal -15.0 9.5 -0.2 -2.2 State and Local -0.7 0.3 -1.0 -1.3 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2005 chain dlrs:

Q4-A Q3-F Q2 2012 GDP 13,647.6 13,652.5 13,548.5 13,588.8 Final Sales of Dom.Product 13,615.7 13,577.4 13,497.9 13,532.8 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 14,010.3 13,963.6 13,897.1 13,929.7 Consumer Spending 9,671.9 9,620.1 9,582.5 9,605.3

Durable Goods 1,409.1 1,364.0 1,335.3 1,361.1

NonDurable Goods 2,100.3 2,098.2 2,092.0 2,094.8

Services 6,201.3 6,186.7 6,178.2 6,178.0 Business Investment 1,506.2 1,476.1 1,482.9 1,483.8 Structures 349.2 350.2 350.2 349.8 Equipment/software 1,169.2 1,135.4 1,142.8 1,144.2 Housing Investment 384.3 370.9 359.3 366.6 Business Inventory Change 20.0 60.3 41.4 44.6 Farm -16.7 -19.2 -7.9 -11.6 Nonfarm 43.8 88.2 53.2 61.8 Net Exports Goods/Svcs -404.0 -395.2 -407.4 -405.6 Exports 1,824.0 1,850.9 1,842.1 1,833.9 Imports 2,228.0 2,246.1 2,249.6 2,239.5 Govt. Purchases 2,460.6 2,503.1 2,479.4 2,481.7 Federal 1,004.4 1,045.9 1,022.5 1,024.0 State and Local 1,460.2 1,462.7 1,461.6 1,462.4 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd).

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for Advance Q4:

+1.1 pct for real GDP

+1.6 pct for Final Sales

+1.5 pct for Implicit Deflator

+1.0 pct for Core PCE price index

+1.7 pct for PCE price index