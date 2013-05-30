TABLE-U.S. Q1 corporate profits fall 1.9 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q1‘13 Q4‘12 (Prev) 2012 From current production -2.2 2.3 2.3 6.8 Corporate income taxes -3.0 -1.0 -1.0 18.5 After Tax Profits -1.9 3.3 3.3 3.7

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for Q1:

U.S. Corporate profits after tax +2.0 pct

NOTES:

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.