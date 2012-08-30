RPT-TABLE - U.S. jobless claims unchanged in latest week

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
08/25/12 374,000 370,250 N/A N/A
08/18/12 374,000-R 368,750-R 3,316,000 2.6
08/11/12 369,000-R 364,500-R 3,321,000-R 2.6
08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000 2.6
07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000 2.6
07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,280,000 2.6
07/14/12 388,000 376,000 3,291,000 2.6
07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000 2.6
Initial Claims: Aug. 18 from 372,000; Aug. 11 from 368,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 18 from 368,000; Aug. 11 from 364,250
Continued Claims: Aug. 11 from 3,317,000
The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 18, the latest period for which data are available:
Michigan 2,383
Florida 1,558
The department said three states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 18, the latest period for which data are available:
California -5,549
Ohio -1,379
Oregon -1,098
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.307 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 309,923 AUG 25 WEEK FROM 311,787 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,103,455 AUG 18 WEEK FROM 3,168,570 PRIOR WEEK