TABLE - U.S. July personal income rose 0.3 pct

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Jul Jun May Apr Personal Income 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.4 0.1 unch Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.1 Personal Consumption 0.4 unch -0.2 0.3 Durables 0.8 0.2 -0.2 -0.4 Nondurables 0.6 -0.6 -1.3 -0.2 Services 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.6 Saving Rate, pct 4.2 4.3 4.0 3.6

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

Jul Jun May Apr Personal Consumption 0.4 -0.1 unch 0.3 Durables 1.1 0.4 -0.3 -0.3 Nondurables 0.5 -0.5 -0.1 0.1 Services 0.3 unch 0.1 0.4 Disposable Income 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.1

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

Jul Jun May Apr PCE Price Index unch 0.1 -0.2 unch

0.0095 0.1057 -0.1946 0.0164 Core PCE Price Index unch 0.2 0.1 0.1

0.0290 0.2016 0.1066 0.1315 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch 0.1 -0.2 unch Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars

Jul Jun May Apr PCE Price Index 1.3 1.5 1.5 1.9 Core PCE Price Index 1.6 1.8 1.8 1.9 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.3 1.5 1.6 2.0 Mkt-based Core Index 1.7 1.9 1.9 1.9

Current Dollars, in billions

Jul Jun May Apr Personal Income 13,448 13,406 13,360 13,322 Wages/Salaries 6,920 6,904 6,875 6,867 Disposable Income 11,963 11,923 11,885 11,855

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Jul Jun May Apr Manufacturing 732 728 723 727 Service Industries 4,564 4,554 4,532 4,518 Government 1,201 1,200 1,200 1,200 Proprietors’ Income 1,205 1,199 1,199 1,193 Farm 60 57 55 53 Nonfarm 1,145 1,142 1,144 1,140 Personal Consumption 11,115 11,069 11,065 11,087 Durables 1,212 1,202 1,199 1,202 Nondurables 2,536 2,520 2,535 2,568 Services 7,367 7,347 7,331 7,318

Chained 2005 dollars, in billions

Jul Jun May Apr Personal Consumption 9,621 9,582 9,589 9,589 Durables 1,353 1,338 1,333 1,337 Nondurables 2,094 2,084 2,094 2,097 Services 6,200 6,183 6,184 6,179 Disposable Income 10,355 10,321 10,300 10,254

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. July personal income +0.3 pct

U.S. July personal spending +0.4 pct

U.S. July core pce price index +0.1 pct