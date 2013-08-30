TABLE - U.S. July personal income rises 0.1 pct

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

July June May Personal Income 0.1 0.3 0.3 Wages/Salaries -0.3 0.4 0.2 Disposable Income 0.2 0.2 0.3 Personal Consumption 0.1 0.6 0.2 Durables -0.2 0.9 0.4 Nondurables 0.9 1.2 0.4 Services 0.0 0.3 0.1 Saving Rate, pct 4.4 4.4 4.6

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

July June May Personal Consumption 0.0 0.2 0.1 Durables 0.1 0.9 0.5 Nondurables 0.5 0.1 0.6 Services -0.1 0.0 -0.1 Disposable Income 0.1 -0.2 0.2

July June May PCE Price Index 0.1 0.4 0.1 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.2 0.1 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.4 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.2 0.1

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

July June May PCE Price Index 1.4 1.3 1.1 Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.2 1.2 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.4 1.3 1.0 Mkt-based Core Index 1.2 1.1 1.1

Current Dollars, in billions

July June May Personal Income 14,115 14,101 14,063 Wages/Salaries 7,099 7,121 7,090 Disposable Income 12,447 12,425 12,398

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

July June May Manufacturing 749 753 747 Service Industries 4,724 4,735 4,711 Government 1,188 1,194 1,195 Proprietors’ Income 1,320 1,313 1,335 Farm 101 95 120 Nonfarm 1,219 1,218 1,215 Personal Consumption 11,496 11,480 11,416 Durables 1,264 1,267 1,255 Nondurables 2,639 2,617 2,585 Services 7,593 7,596 7,576

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

July June May Personal Consumption 10,710 10,704 10,688 Durables 1,335 1,333 1,321 Nondurables 2,352 2,339 2,336 Services 7,038 7,047 7,046 Disposable Income 11,596 11,586 11,608

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. July personal income +0.2 pct

U.S. July personal spending +0.3 pct

U.S. July core pce price index +0.2 pct

NOTE:

The base year was changed to 2009 beginning with the June report released on Aug. 2.