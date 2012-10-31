FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Q3 employment costs rose 0.4 pct
October 31, 2012

TABLE-U.S. Q3 employment costs rose 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Sep12 Jun12 Prev Sep12 Jun12 Prev Sep11 Total Compensation 0.4 0.5 0.5 2.0 1.7 1.7 2.0 Wages and Salaries 0.3 0.4 0.4 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.6 Benefit Costs 0.8 0.6 0.6 2.6 2.1 2.1 3.2 State/Local Govt 0.3 0.5 0.5 1.8 1.6 1.6 1.5 Goods-Producing 0.7 0.4 0.4 1.7 1.3 1.3 2.3 Service-Producing 0.3 0.5 0.5 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.9 Private Industry 0.4 0.5 0.5 2.0 1.8 1.8 2.1 Employment Cost Index Sep12 Jun12 Prev (2005=100) 117.3 116.8 116.8

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Sep12 Sep11 Wages and Salaries 1.8 1.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q3 employment cost index +0.5 pct

