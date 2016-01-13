FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qatar National Bank says posts 8 pct rise in 2015 net profit
January 13, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Qatar National Bank says posts 8 pct rise in 2015 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank, the Middle East’s largest bank, reported its earnings for both the fourth quarter and the full-year 2015 period on Wednesday.

* Net profit for 2015 was 11.3 billion riyals ($3.10 billion), up 8 percent on the previous year - statement

* Q4 net profit 2.58 billion riyals, up from 2.45 billion riyals in the same quarter of 2014 - Reuters calculations.

* Board proposes cash dividend of 35 percent and bonus share issue worth 20 percent for 2015 - statement Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) (Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
