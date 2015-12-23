FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Warsaw-listed GTC buys office building in Poland for $35 mln
#Market News
December 23, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Warsaw-listed GTC buys office building in Poland for $35 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Globe Trade Centre

* Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC said on Wednesday it has bought the Pixel office building in Poland’s Western city of Poneman for 136.64 million zlotys ($35.2 million)

* The building has a total gross leasable area (GLA) of 14,500 square meters and is fully occupied by Poland’s leading web retailer Allegro.

* GTC runs a portfolio of 33 commercial real estate projects providing approximately 632,000 square meters in Poland, Serbia, Hungary, Romania, Croatia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8858 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

