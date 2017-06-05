FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia cuts ties to Qatar, cites "terrorism"
#Energy
June 5, 2017 / 2:53 AM / 2 months ago

Saudi Arabia cuts ties to Qatar, cites "terrorism"

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia broke diplomatic relations and all land sea and air contacts with fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar on Monday, saying the move was necessary to protect the kingdom from what it described as terrorism and extremism.

The official state news agency, citing an official source, said Saudi Arabia had decided to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar "proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by international law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism".

Saudi Arabia cut all land air and sea contacts with Qatar "and urges all brotherly countries and companies to do the same." (Reporting by Noah Browning, Writing by William Maclean)

