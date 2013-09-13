India's Modi crowned as opposition prime minister candidate

NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India’s main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. “It’s BJP tradition to announce its PM candidate before Lok Sabha elections. So today our parliamentary board decided that Sri Nadrendra Modiji will be our PM candidate,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajnath Singh said at a press conference.

The country is due to go to the polls by May 2014.