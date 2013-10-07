FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart comments on India plans not "final word" - finance minister
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 7, 2013

Wal-Mart comments on India plans not "final word" - finance minister

NEW DELHI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s chief executive is in contact with Indian officials about the retailer’s presence in India despite negative comments from its top executive in Asia about Indian regulations, India’s finance minister said on Monday.

Wal-Mart Asia Chief Executive Scott Price on Sunday told Reuters he thought it would be very difficult for any foreign or domestic retailer to comply with restrictions on investment.

“Walmart’s Asia CEO seems to have made the statement. I do not think that is their final word because I think the Walmart CEO (is) in touch with my colleague,” P. Chidambaram told Reuters in an interview.

“We have liberalised FDI in single brand retail and multi-brand retail to the extent that we can. People have to accept this and decide whether they want to invest or not,” he said. (Reporting by John Chalmers; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)

