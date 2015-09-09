BRIEF-Open to look at consolidation of fragile Indian banks with stronger banks- Jaitley

Sept 9 (Reuters) -

* Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday the country’s banking system was a matter of concern, but not a main worry and there was no ground for panic.

* He also said steel, power, discoms, and to a lesser extent textiles and highways are main stressed sectors contributing to bad debts.

* Jaitley said he was open to looking at consolidation of fragile banks with stronger banks.