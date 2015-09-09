FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Open to look at consolidation of fragile Indian banks with stronger banks- Jaitley
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 9, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Open to look at consolidation of fragile Indian banks with stronger banks- Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) -

* Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday the country’s banking system was a matter of concern, but not a main worry and there was no ground for panic.

* He also said steel, power, discoms, and to a lesser extent textiles and highways are main stressed sectors contributing to bad debts.

* Jaitley said he was open to looking at consolidation of fragile banks with stronger banks. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; ; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.