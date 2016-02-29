FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India to provide 250 bln rupees capital infusion to state-run banks in 2016/17
#Financials
February 29, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India to provide 250 bln rupees capital infusion to state-run banks in 2016/17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - India budget: govt to provide 250 bln rupees capital infusion to state-run banks in 2016/17

* India budget: we will find resources for additional capital for banks if required

* India budget: bankruptcy code for financial firms to be introduced in parliament in 2016/17

* India budget: rbi act is being amended for implementing monetary policy framework

* India budget: to list general insurances cos on stock exchanges

* For highlights of Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley’s 2016/17 federal budget, click here: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
