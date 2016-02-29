FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's 2016/17 gross market borrowing seen at 6 trln rupees
February 29, 2016 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India's 2016/17 gross market borrowing seen at 6 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - India’s 2016/17 gross market borrowing seen at 6 trln rupees

* India budget: to implement general anti avoidance rule from April 1, 2017

* India budget: 2015/16 fiscal deficit estimated at 3.9 percent of GDP

* India budget: announces rationalisation of corporate tax for new manufacturing cos

* India budget: security transaction tax on options raised to 0.05 percent

* For highlights of Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley’s 2016/17 federal budget speech to parliament, click here: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
