BRIEF-India's 2016/17 gross market borrowing seen at 6 trln rupees

Feb 29 (Reuters) - India’s 2016/17 gross market borrowing seen at 6 trln rupees

* India budget: to implement general anti avoidance rule from April 1, 2017

* India budget: 2015/16 fiscal deficit estimated at 3.9 percent of GDP

* India budget: announces rationalisation of corporate tax for new manufacturing cos

* India budget: security transaction tax on options raised to 0.05 percent

(Reporting By Malini Menon)