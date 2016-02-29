BRIEF-India budget: total revenue receipts estimated at 13.77 trln rupees in FY17

Feb 29 (Reuters) -

* India budget: total revenues receipts estimated at 13.77 trln rupees in 2016/17

* (official): india budget: government to draw down 131.95 billion rupees (not 120.41) of cash in 2016/17

* India budget: strategic divestment 205 billion rupees

* India budget: 2016/17 total expenditure estimated at about 19.78 trln rupees

* India budget: government to draw down 131.95 billion rupees of cash in 2016/17

* (Reporting By Swati Bhat)