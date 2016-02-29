BRIEF-India budget: redemption of sovereign gold bonds by individuals will be exempt from capital gains tax

Feb 29 (Reuters) - India Budget:

* Investment basket of foreign portfolio investors in corporate bonds will also include unlisted debt securities, pass-through securities

* Proposes to raise foreign portfolio investment limit in state-run cos except banks to 49 percent from 24 percent currently

* Proposes raising investment limit for foreign entities in local stock exchanges to 15 percent from 5 percent

* India budget: redemption of sovereign gold bonds by individuals will be exempt from capital gains tax

* Forex appreciation gains at redemption on rupee-denominated bonds by non-residents will be exempt from capital gains tax (Reporting By Rajesh Kumar Singh)