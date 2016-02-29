BRIEF-Fitch: Annoucement to set up panel to review FRBM Act has potential to water down fiscal discipline

Feb 29 (Reuters) -

* Fitch analyst on India budget: from a rating perspective, budget for FY17 contains a number of positive elements subject to substantial uncertainty

* Fitch analyst on India budget: announcement to set up panel to review Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act has potential to water down fiscal discipline

* Fitch: acceleration of targeted revenue growth to 14 percent in FY17 from 9 percent in FY16 is subject to substantial uncertainty related to GDP growth (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rajesh Kumar Singh)