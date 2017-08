Sept 15 (Reuters) - India Finmin Official says:

* No truth to reports on rupee devaluation

* No plan to change policy on rupee valuation

* Rupee value determined by market

* Source: Newsrise, citing India's Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das.

