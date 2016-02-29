FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India proposes one time dispute resolution for retrospective taxation
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India proposes one time dispute resolution for retrospective taxation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - India Budget: Proposes To Levy Infra Cess Of 1 Pct to 4 percent on certain model of cars

* India budget:raises factory gate tax on various tobacco products by 10 percent to 15 percent

* India budget:proposes limited compliance window on undeclared income of domestic tax payers

* India budget: one time tax dispute resolution proposed for retrospective taxation

* India budget:proposes new dispute resolution scheme to resolve tax disputes

* India budget: will not resort to retrospective taxation in future

* For highlights of Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley’s 2016/17 federal budget, click here: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.