BRIEF-India proposes one time dispute resolution for retrospective taxation

Feb 29 (Reuters) - India Budget: Proposes To Levy Infra Cess Of 1 Pct to 4 percent on certain model of cars

* India budget:raises factory gate tax on various tobacco products by 10 percent to 15 percent

* India budget:proposes limited compliance window on undeclared income of domestic tax payers

* India budget: one time tax dispute resolution proposed for retrospective taxation

* India budget:proposes new dispute resolution scheme to resolve tax disputes

* India budget: will not resort to retrospective taxation in future

India budget: will not resort to retrospective taxation in future