BRIEF-India govt, c.bank to set retail inflation target every 5 yrs

* India budget: government along with central bank to set retail inflation target every 5 years

* India budget: monetary policy committee to have six members, including three appointed by the federal government

* India budget document: monetary policy committee to decide policy rates to achieve inflation target

* India budget document:monetary policy committee decision shall be binding on cbank

India budget: highlights of Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley's 2016/17 federal budget