BRIEF-India relaxes foreign direct investment rules - statement

June 20 (Reuters) - India allows:

* UPTO 100 PCT FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT IN DEFENCE SECTOR

* UPTO 74 PCT FDI IN BROWNFIELD PHARMACEUTICALS UNDER AUTOMATIC ROUTE

* 100 PCT FDI IN BROWNFIELD AIRPORT PROJECTS UNDER AUTOMATIC ROUTE

* 100 PCT FDI IN CIVIL AVIATION

* FDI UPTO 49 PCT IN CIVIL AVIATION UNDER AUTOMATIC ROUTE, BEYOND 49 PCT THROUGH GOVT APPROVAL

* LOCAL SOURCING NORMS FOR FDI IN SINGLE BRAND RETAIL FOR PRODUCTS HAVING "STATE OF ART" AND "CUTTING EDGE" TECHNOLOGIES

* 100 PCT FDI UNDER AUTOMATIC ROUTE FOR CABLE NETWORKS, DTH AND MOBILE TV