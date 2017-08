July 6 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra & Mahindra executive says:

* Company's tractor sales volume grew 22 percent in Q1

* Passenger vehicle sales volume up 11 percent in June quarter

* Truck sales volume up 48 percent in June quarter

* Good monsoon rains have led 15 percent growth in tractor sales in Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Krishna N. Das)