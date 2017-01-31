FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Interglobe Aviation exec says seeing high rate of replacement of engines in its new Airbus A320NEO aircraft
January 31, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Interglobe Aviation exec says seeing high rate of replacement of engines in its new Airbus A320NEO aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd

* Exec says seeing high rate of replacement of engines in its new Airbus A320NEO aircraft

* Exec says continue to face operational issues with engines in its new Airbus A320NEO aircraft

* Exec says expects yields, a measure of fares it earns, to decline by 10 percent in January

* Exec says will begin flights within 90 days to Sharjah, Doha and Dhaka and Indian cities of Amritsar, Madurai and Mangalore

* Exec says in the process of refining 2018 plan, expect target to be higher than previous guidance of 154 aircraft

* Exec says there will be a small increase in lease rentals for new aircraft added to the fleet

* Exec says seeing fuel burn savings of about 15 percent from new Airbus A320NEO aircraft Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah)

