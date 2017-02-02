FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tata Motors to pare car platforms to 2 from 6 - CEO
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 2, 2017 / 9:20 AM / in 8 months

BRIEF-Tata Motors to pare car platforms to 2 from 6 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tata Motors CEO Guenter Butschek says:

* To reduce the number of car platforms from six to two

* Have created a sub-brand called Tamo, an incubator for new technologies, business models for future mobility solutions

* Tamo will be a separate product line

* Tamo will contribute to the repositioning of the Tata Motors brand

* Would like to make passenger vehicle business financially self sustaining

* To introduce both its two new platforms in 2018 and gradually phase out other platforms

* Tata Motors says in a statement: first product developed by Tamo will be launched at the Geneva motor show in March. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah and Euan Rocha)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.