Colombia holds interest rate at 3.25 pct, as expected

BOGOTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank on Friday held its benchmark lending rate unchanged for a twelfth straight month, as expected, as the board seeks to maintain monetary stimulus while inflation remains benign.

The seven-member policymaking board maintained borrowing costs at 3.25 percent, as forecast by all 28 analysts in a Reuters survey earlier this week.

While inflation remains below the bottom rung of the bank’s 2 to 4 percent target range, economic growth has started to pick up. (Reporting By Carlos Vargas, editing by Andrew Hay)