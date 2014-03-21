FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia holds interest rate at 3.25 pct, as expected
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2014

Colombia holds interest rate at 3.25 pct, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank on Friday held its benchmark lending rate unchanged for a twelfth straight month, as expected, as the board seeks to maintain monetary stimulus while inflation remains benign.

The seven-member policymaking board maintained borrowing costs at 3.25 percent, as forecast by all 28 analysts in a Reuters survey earlier this week.

While inflation remains below the bottom rung of the bank’s 2 to 4 percent target range, economic growth has started to pick up. (Reporting By Carlos Vargas, editing by Andrew Hay)

