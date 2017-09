BOGOTA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5 percent as expected on Friday to help bolster economic growth as inflation remains under control.

A Reuters poll this week showed 29 of 36 analysts expected the policy board to maintain borrowing costs at the highest level since October 2012. Second half growth is expected at 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)