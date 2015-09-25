FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia cenbank ups rate to 4.75 pct, beginning tightening cycle
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

Colombia cenbank ups rate to 4.75 pct, beginning tightening cycle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank increased the benchmark interest rate a quarter point on Friday in an effort to stem rising inflation even with falling economic growth projections.

The seven-member board decided to boost the lending rate to 4.75 percent, resuming a tightening cycle after 12 months of holding it steady, meeting the forecast of 13 of 23 analysts in a Reuters survey.

The central bank said that the effect of the devaluation of the peso currency and the El Nino weather phenomenon would slow inflation’s decrease back down toward the 2 to 4 percent target range.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.