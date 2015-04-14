FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank needs to do more to battle inflation -nominee
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil central bank needs to do more to battle inflation -nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Tony Volpon, nominee to Brazil’s central bank board, said on Tuesday that recent interest rate increases are not enough to bring inflation to the center of the official target.

Speaking to the Senate’s economic affairs committee, Volpon said the main objective of the bank is to battle inflation and warned of heightened market volatility stemming from the normalization of interest rates in the United States.

Volpon, who is nominated to be the bank’s international affairs director, needs to be confirmed by the Senate. Central bank nominee to the regulation directorship Otavio Damaso was also at the hearing. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.