9 months ago
Brazil's Temer says to veto any amnesty for election crimes
November 27, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's Temer says to veto any amnesty for election crimes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - President Michel Temer said on Sunday that he and leaders of Brazil's Congress will not allow an amnesty for election slush funds sought by some lawmakers to avoid prosecution for receiving graft money.

Brazil's political establishment is under fire for seeking to shield itself from the sprawling corruption scandal surrounding state-controlled oil company Petrobras. Flanked by the leaders of the Senate and lower chamber of Congress, Temer said at a news conference that he would veto any such move. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

