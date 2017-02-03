FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Brazil's TIM net income drops 22 pct y/y in Q4
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 3, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 7 months ago

Brazil's TIM net income drops 22 pct y/y in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - TIM Participações SA, Brazil's second largest wireless carrier, said its net income fell 22 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier due to more capital spending and financial expenses.

Still, its profit of 364 million reais ($117 million) beat a consensus estimate of 217 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

EBITDA rose 4 percent from a year earlier to 1.568 billion reais, beating a consensus estimate of 1.401 billion reais.

$1 = 3.1235 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.