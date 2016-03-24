FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brazil's Petrorio says in advanced talks to buy a Petrobras asset
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil's Petrorio says in advanced talks to buy a Petrobras asset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) -

* Brazilian oil firm Petrorio is in advanced talks with Petrobras to buy an asset from the state-run oil company, Petrorio’s chief finance officer said on a conference call on Thursday

* The CFO gave no further details on the asset Petrorio is looking to buy

* Petrobras is in the process of selling assets as it looks to reduce its debt burden in the face of falling oil prices and a broad corruption probe focused on the company Further company coverage: and (Reporting By Marta Nogueira)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.