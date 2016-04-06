FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says not negotiating with Yara over fertilizer sale
April 6, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says not negotiating with Yara over fertilizer sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) -

* Brazilian miner Vale SA said in a statement on Wednesday that it is not in negotiations with Norway’s Yara International to sell fertilizer assets

* Business daily Valor Economico earlier on Wednesday published an article that suggested Yara was a likely suitor for Vale’s fertilizer assets

* Yara also denied it is in negotiations with Vale

* Vale has said that it is looking to sell or attract partners for its fertilizer unit Further story coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)

