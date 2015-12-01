FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vale says it has no clear estimate of Samarco disaster cost
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vale says it has no clear estimate of Samarco disaster cost

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Vale SA executives spoke on Tuesday at the New York Stock Exchanges for the Rio de Janeiro-based mining company’s annual Vale Day investor conference

* Vale CEO says Valepar shareholder group had hoped to renew its control accord by end of this year, but that is now unlikely as a result of Samarco disaster and other developments

* Vale is scaling down Carnalita potash project in Brazil’s Sergipe state to about 500,000 tonnes/year from more than 1 million tonnes

* Vale has no estimate of cost of environmental damage to rivers and environment caused by dam-burst at Samarco mine in Brazil, any value is speculation, company lawyer said.

* Vale CEO Murilo Ferreira says the company must be very prudent about its dividend policy considering cash flow concerns in 2016 and 2017

* Vale says liability for Samarco environmental damage under Brazilian law only shifts to Vale and Australia’s BHP Billiton , Vale’s 50-50 partner, if Samarco itself can’t pay

* Vale says iron ore sales volumes may exceed production volumes in 2016 because of depletion of stocks in brazil Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.