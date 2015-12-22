FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brazil central-south sugarcane crush rises in 1st half Dec
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 22, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brazil central-south sugarcane crush rises in 1st half Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugarcane growers association Unica released sugarcane, sugar and ethanol results for the first half of December during the 2015/2016 harvest season on Tuesday:

* The sugarcane crush in Brazil’s central-south region rose in in 1st half of December to 581.3 million tonnes compared with 564.4 million tonnes in same period a year earlier.

* Central-south sugar output fell in the first half of December to 30.06 million tonnes compared with 31.8 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Ethanol output in the first half of December rose to 26.6 million liters compared with 25.7 million liters in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

