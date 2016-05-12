FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brazil steelmaker CSN expects to cut costs, raise prices
May 12, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil steelmaker CSN expects to cut costs, raise prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) -

* CSN cuts first-quarter cash cost for ore deliveries to China to $31.20 per wet metric tonne (WMT) from $45.40/WMT year earlier -official

* Brazilian steelmaker CSN Expects it can cut capital investments below the 1.2 Bln reais expected for 2016

* Brazil steelmaker CSN expects to raise Brazil steel price 10 percent in June

* Brazil steelmaker CEO Steinbruch says he expects further cost cuts for iron ore shipment transport costs

* Brazil steelmaker CSN chief Steinbruch says he expects EBITDA to increase in coming quarters as cost cutting continues

* CEO of Brazilian steelmaker CSN says he’s a bit disappointed with first-quarter result, but debt-cutting efforts were hurt by a weaker Brazilian real

* CSN says it will maintain its outlook for 5.5 million tonnes of steel sales in 2016, sees little problem passing on price increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CSNA3.SA ] (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
